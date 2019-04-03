Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Blows lead against Nats
Dominguez was charged with a blown save against the Nationals after allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits during the eighth inning Wednesday. He recorded two strikeouts and did not walk a batter.
Dominguez may have been working in a setup role but nonetheless gets the blown save as he was unable to hold a two-run lead during the eighth inning. David Robertson's early-season struggles continued; he entered with the game tied during the ninth and gave up a hit and three walks, including a bases-loaded walk to end the game. Robertson's issues could lead to increased ninth-inning chances for Dominguez, but he should continue to be a high-leverage option for the Phillies, regardless.
