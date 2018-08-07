Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Blows save against Arizona
Dominguez blew the save Monday, allowing two runs on three hits -- including a home run -- while recording one out in the ninth inning against the Diamondbacks.
The 23-year-old squandered a gem from Jake Arrieta, allowing three straight hits (two for extra bases) after getting the leadoff man out. It was his second consecutive appearance with a blown save -- the other coming in the seventh inning Sunday. Dominguez went 12-for-13 in save situations to begin his career and it seems likely that he will continue to serve as the primary ninth-inning option, but Tommy Hunter looms as a threat to his role.
