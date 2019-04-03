Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Blows save opportunity
Dominguez blew the save against the Nationals by allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits during the eighth inning Wednesday. He recorded two strikeouts and did not walk a batter.
Dominguez may have been working in a setup role but nonetheless gets the blown save as he was unable to uphold a two-run lead during the eighth inning. David Robertson's early season struggles continued as he entered with the game tied during the ninth and gave up a hit and three walks, including a bases-loaded walk to end the game. Robertson's issues could lead to increased ninth-inning chances for Dominguez, but he should continue to be a high-leverage option for the Phillies, regardless.
