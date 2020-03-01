Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Completed sim game
Dominguez (elbow) threw a 13-pitch simulated game against minor-league hitters Sunday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old was previously limited to bullpen sessions, so the move to facing live hitters is a good step for his potential Opening Day availability. Dominguez was shut down in June with elbow issues and missed the rest of the season, so it's not surprising to see the team remaining cautious in spring training.
