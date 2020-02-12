Dominguez (elbow) indicated that he's on track to be ready for Opening Day after he completed his third bullpen session of the spring Tuesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Dominguez looked like a potential candidate for Tommy John surgery after he was diagnosed with a damaged UCL in his right elbow last June, but doctors allowed him to treat the injury with rest and rehab. Though he never pitched again after being shut down last season, Dominguez said he was able to resume a throwing program Dec. 1. With Dominguez having thus far avoided any setbacks while playing catch or working off a mound, he's expected to handle a normal workload progression this spring. If his health remains intact, Dominguez should open the season as one of the top setup options for projected closer Hector Neris.