Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Could require Tommy John surgery
Dominguez (elbow) received a recommendation to undergo Tommy John surgery earlier this month, though he's yet to decide whether to have the procedure, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Shortly before spring training was suspended, Dominguez experienced a setback with the elbow injury that ended his season last June. According to Lauber, Dominguez was sent in for an MRI that was unable to confirm that he had a torn ligament in his right elbow, so the 25-year-old has elected to head back to the Dominican Republic to attempt to treat the injury with rest and rehab during the hiatus. Once the beginning of the season nears, he'll have the elbow re-examined before a final decision is made on whether or not he'll need surgery. If he does elect to go under the knife, he'll miss the entire 2020 campaign and likely a good chunk of the 2021 season while on the mend.
