Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Earns third save with scoreless outing
Dominguez worked around a hit with one strikeout in a scoreless inning of work to earn his third save of the season Tuesday against the Rockies.
Luis Garcia began the inning, but he allowed four straight hits to bring in a run and load the bases for Dominguez. The latter allowed an RBI single and a sacrifice fly to the first two batters he faced, but he got the final three outs to end the threat. The Philadelphia bullpen is still seemingly a fluid situation, but Dominguez's dominant ratios and his 10.2 K/9 make him the best bet to usurp the closer's gig moving forward.
