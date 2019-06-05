Dominguez exited Wednesday's game against the Padres with an undisclosed injury, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Dominguez allowed two runners to reach base and recorded just one out prior to exiting Wednesday's game with a trainer. More should be known about the injury once Dominguez is further evaluated in the coming days, but this could be yet another tough blow to a Phillies bullpen that is already depleted. Hector Neris replaced Dominguez.

More News
Our Latest Stories