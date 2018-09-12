Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Falters in Game 2
Dominguez allowed three runs on two hits over 1.2 innings during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals. He struck out one and walked three.
Dominguez remained in the game after a scoreless eighth inning to secure the save with a 6-3 lead, and gave up two runs on two hits and two walks before exiting the game with the bases loaded. Luis Garcia entered the game and walked Trea Turner to tie the game 6-6, meaning Dominguez actually earned a hold for the outing rather than blowing the save, since he wasn't pitching when the lead was relinquished. The 24-year-old set a season high with 43 pitches, and now has a 3.29 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 67:19 K:BB across 52 innings.
