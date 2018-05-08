Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Flawless first major-league inning
Dominguez tossed a scoreless eighth inning in his major-league debut Tuesday against the Giants, striking out one and not allowing a single baserunner.
Dominguez came into the game with a 10-run lead and demonstrated why the Phillies called him up after throwing just 16.2 innings above High-A. He got the first two batters to pop out in foul territory before freezing Evan Longoria with a front door slider for his first career strikeout. His stuff was as advertised, with a fastball that sat 97-98 mph and a slider in the high 80s. It's a profile that looks like a future high-leverage reliever, though how quickly Dominguez can work his way into a more important role remains to be seen.
