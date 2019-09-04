Dominguez received good news after having his elbow examined and is set to resume his throwing program, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Dominguez has seemingly been in limbo since injuring his elbow in early June, but he is ready to give throwing a shot for the first time in nearly a month. There's still a chance Dominguez could return to action before this season comes to a close, but he will need to avoid any further hiccups; and even then, he will only have a matter of weeks to make significant progress.