Dominguez gave up three runs (two earned) on two walks and a hit Monday against the Cubs, striking out one batter over two innings.

Dominguez retired the top of the Cubs' lineup in order in the seventh inning but fell apart when asked to handle a second frame. He walked the first two batters he faced in the eighth and allowed both to score on a Daniel Descalso triple. Descalso scored himself after Jean Segura's throw hit him in the foot and bounced into the dugout as he slid for third, giving the Cubs the lead, but the Phillies' offense bailed Dominguez out in the top of the ninth. Notably, Monday's outing was the first in which Dominguez has recorded more than three outs this season, suggesting he may not be asked to do so again for a while. The 24-year-old has lost all his fantasy relevance from last season as he's not being tasked with save opportunities or a heavy workload and has a 5.03 ERA.