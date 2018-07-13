Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Locks down ninth save
Dominguez tossed a perfect ninth inning, striking out one and earning his ninth save in the 5-4 win over Philadelphia on Thursday.
With Philadelphia still using a committee in the closer role, Dominguez could start carving out a bigger share of the opportunities. He hasn't allowed a run since June 24, throwing 10 scoreless innings and lowering his ERA to 1.60 in the process. The 23-year-old will continue battling with Victor Arano for the closer role.
