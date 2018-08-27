Dominguez pitched a scoreless ninth-inning to preserve a five-run lead Sunday against the Blue Jays, striking out two batters.

Dominguez seems to have at least temporarily lost his hold on the closer's job, as he hasn't recorded a save since Aug. 16 while Pat Neshek has recorded a pair in that time frame. His demotion was seemingly well-deserved, as he had posted a 12.71 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP over his last seven appearances prior to Sunday. His excellent strikeout and walk numbers remained strong throughout that stretch, however, as he struck out eight while walking just one, and it may take just a few more appearances like the one he had Sunday for him to regain his manager's trust and move back into a high-leverage role.

More News
Our Latest Stories