Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: May need Tommy John surgery
Dominguez has a UCL injury in his right elbow and could be forced to undergo Tommy John surgery, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Dominguez will head to the injured list while he seeks out a second opinion on the injury after undergoing an MRI on Thursday. Even if the 24-year-old is able to avoid surgery he seems likely to face a significant absence.
