Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Nabs 10th save
Dominguez walked two and struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings Wednesday to pick up his 10th save of the season in a 7-3 win over the Dodgers.
The right-hander is suddenly having control issues. After heading into the All-Star break with a 43:6 K:BB through 33.2 innings, Dominguez has walked five batters in two innings over three appearances coming out of the break. His numbers on the season remain strong, but if the 23-year-old continues to have trouble finding the plate, the Phillies have other options they could turn to on a more consistent basis in the ninth inning.
