Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Nails down fourth save Saturday
Dominguez struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his forth save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Nationals.
The young flamethrower hasn't blown a save chance yet, and he continues to rack up the strikeouts -- he's fanned multiple batters in four straight appearances, and at least one in 14 straight, to give Dominguez a 31:3 K:BB through 23.1 innings since his promotion to the majors, providing plenty of support for his sparkling 1.54 ERA.
