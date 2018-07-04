Dominguez picked up his eighth save of the season Tuesday against the Orioles, giving up one hit and two walks while striking out two over 1.1 innings.

He worked around a few baserunners after coming in in the eighth inning. Dominguez needed 28 pitches to get the four outs, but handled himself well, all things considered. He has now converted four saves in four appearances over the last week.

