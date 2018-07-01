Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Notches seventh save
Dominguez worked around a hit to record his seventh save of the year Friday, logging a scoreless inning during the Phillies' 3-2 win over the Nationals.
The right-hander didn't strike out a batter but induced two groundouts and a flyout, erasing a two-out double by pinch hitter Daniel Murphy and preserving the one-run victory. Dominguez also wrapped things up Wednesday and Thursday, signalling that he's the Phillies' primary and possibly sole closer.
