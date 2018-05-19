Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Picks up first save
Dominguez struck out two over two perfect innings against the Cardinals on Saturday to earn his first save of the season.
Less than two weeks into his big-league career, Dominguez already has his first save -- probably the first of many. The 23-year-old right-hander has turned in a 7:0 K:BB through 6.2 innings on the strength of a high-90s fastball and a sharp, biting slider. With Hector Neris struggling, Dominguez is looking like a must-add in leagues where he's available as he has the potential to run away with the ninth-inning job in Philadelphia.
