Dominguez struck out two over two perfect innings against the Cardinals on Saturday to earn his first save of the season.

Less than two weeks into his big-league career, Dominguez already has his first save -- probably the first of many. The 23-year-old right-hander has turned in a 7:0 K:BB through 6.2 innings on the strength of a high-90s fastball and a sharp, biting slider. With Hector Neris struggling, Dominguez is looking like a must-add in leagues where he's available as he has the potential to run away with the ninth-inning job in Philadelphia.