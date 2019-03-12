Dominguez has allowed just one run in 5.1 innings so far this spring, striking out five while walking one.

Dominguez's role for the upcoming season remains unclear. The 24-year-old led the Phillies in saves last season with 16, but the team brought in David Robertson over the offseason. The Phillies reportedly want to use Robertson in a versatile, high-leverage role, in line with manager Gabe Kapler's progressive approach. Dominguez also fits that role well, as his recent experience as a starter enables him to work longer outings. It's possible that the saves will go to whomever happens to still be available in the ninth inning, though it's worth noting that both Dominguez and Hector Neris spent periods as more or less a traditional closer for parts of last season, so a clearer picture of the ninth-inning breakdown may not emerge until the season gets underway.