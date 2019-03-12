Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Pitching well to start spring
Dominguez has allowed just one run in 5.1 innings so far this spring, striking out five while walking one.
Dominguez's role for the upcoming season remains unclear. The 24-year-old led the Phillies in saves last season with 16, but the team brought in David Robertson over the offseason. The Phillies reportedly want to use Robertson in a versatile, high-leverage role, in line with manager Gabe Kapler's progressive approach. Dominguez also fits that role well, as his recent experience as a starter enables him to work longer outings. It's possible that the saves will go to whomever happens to still be available in the ninth inning, though it's worth noting that both Dominguez and Hector Neris spent periods as more or less a traditional closer for parts of last season, so a clearer picture of the ninth-inning breakdown may not emerge until the season gets underway.
More News
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Tallies 16th save•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Registers 15th save•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Falters in Game 2•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Looks comfortable in low-leverage inning•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Blows fourth save•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Shuts door for 14th save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Moose confirmed at 2B
Mike Moustakas has proven viable enough at second base for Craig Counsell to give him the nod,...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.