Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Promoted to Triple-A
Dominguez was promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Dominguez had a strong start to the season for Double-A Reading after transitioning to a bullpen role, tossing 13 innings with a 2.08 ERA and a 1.12 FIP. He struck out 36.7 percent of batters while walking just 4.1 percent. Relievers can move quickly up through the levels, so if his hot start continues with Lehigh Valley, don't be surprised if he ends up in the Phillies' bullpen before the end of the season, especially since he's already on the 40-man roster.
