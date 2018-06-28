Dominguez struck out three over two perfect innings Wednesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Yankees.

He bounced back in impressive fashion from his first blown save of the year in his last appearance Sunday, striking out multiple batters for the sixth time in his last eight games. Dominguez now sports a 2.10 ERA and 34:4 K:BB through 25.2 innings on the season, and with Edubray Ramos (shoulder) on the shelf, Dominguez appears to have little competition for the closer role at the moment.