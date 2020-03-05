Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Ready for spring debut
Dominguez (elbow) is scheduled to appear in relief Thursday in the Phillies' Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Dominguez is ready to make his spring debut after he completed a 13-pitch simulated game over the weekend without incident. The hard-throwing righty was limited in the early stages of camp while the Phillies eased him back from the season-ending UCL injury he sustained last June. Assuming he avoids any setbacks in his subsequent spring appearances, Dominguez should be primed to fill a key setup role for the Phillies when the regular season gets underway.
