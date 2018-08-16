Dominguez tossed 1.1 scoreless innings Wednesday to pick up his 13th save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Red Sox.

He wasn't exactly sharp, throwing only nine of 18 pitches for strikes, but Dominguez didn't allow any hard contact as he rebounded from blown saves in his last two opportunities. Despite his occasional stumbles, the rookie still has a 2.32 ERA and 54:13 K:BB in his first 42.2 big-league innings.