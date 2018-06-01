Dominguez pitched two clean innings and struck out two batters to record his second save of the season Thursday against the Dodgers.

Dominguez was called into the game to start the eighth inning to relieve starter Aaron Nola, and he had little trouble working through the Dodgers lineup, needing only 23 pitches to complete his two innings of work. He has still yet to allow an earned run in 13.2 innings pitched and has allowed two baserunners in that span. While that clearly makes him a superior pitcher to Hector Neris at the moment, it may not necessarily lead to more saves as the Phillies have looked to use Dominguez in high leverage situations, whether that comes in the ninth inning or earlier in the game.