Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Records second save
Dominguez pitched two clean innings and struck out two batters to record his second save of the season Thursday against the Dodgers.
Dominguez was called into the game to start the eighth inning to relieve starter Aaron Nola, and he had little trouble working through the Dodgers lineup, needing only 23 pitches to complete his two innings of work. He has still yet to allow an earned run in 13.2 innings pitched and has allowed two baserunners in that span. While that clearly makes him a superior pitcher to Hector Neris at the moment, it may not necessarily lead to more saves as the Phillies have looked to use Dominguez in high leverage situations, whether that comes in the ninth inning or earlier in the game.
More News
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Gets first MLB win•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Allows first career hit•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Picks up first save•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Tosses scoreless eighth•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Flawless first major-league inning•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Called up to majors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...