Dominguez struck out both of the batters he faced to earn the save Thursday against the Nationals.

Dominguez was called into the game with a two-run lead and a runner on third. He allowed the inherited runner to score on a wild pitch but managed to record his sixth save of the season by striking out Wilmer Difo to end the game. He has now gotten the Phillies' past four save chances, so he appears to be the team's closer for at least the short-term.