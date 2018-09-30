Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Registers 15th save
Dominguez worked around a walk to record a scoreless inning for his 15th save of the season in the Phillies' win over the Braves. He also struck out a batter.
This marked the right-hander's first save since Aug. 16 for a Phillies bullpen that's flipped between stoppers several times, often using a committee. Hector Neris, the arguable top choice for this role lately, pitched in the eighth inning and had to face Ronald Acuna and Ender Inciarte -- which might play into how he's the favored high-leverage relief arm. Dominguez, who often led this pack in his up-and-down year, still boasts a nifty 3.00 ERA on the season, with 11.4 K/9 and 3.5 BB/9.
