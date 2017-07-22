Dominguez (shoulder) allowed two runs on two hits over 3.1 innings Friday for High-A Clearwater. He struck out four and walked four.

Dominguez was a bit rusty, having made just two rehab starts prior to Friday. He had been sidelined since mid-May with shoulder soreness.

