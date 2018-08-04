Dominguez tossed 1.1 scoreless innings Friday, allowing one hit while striking out one as he collected the save against the Marlins.

Following Friday's outing, Dominguez has pieced together four straight scoreless appearances, punching out five over that span. He'll continue to be deployed in high-leverage situations moving forward, as he owns a sparkling 1.85 ERA and 0.79 WHIP with 49 strikeouts over 39 innings this season.