Dominguez was optioned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Dominguez is still likely a couple of years away from making the majors. The 23-year-old prospect split time between rookie ball and High-A Clearwater in 2017, posting a combined 3.72 ERA and 82:34 K:BB across 67.2 innings between both stops. Dominguez will likely report back to the lower minors to start the season, where he'll look to keep establishing himself as one of the more promising young pitchers in Philadelphia's system.