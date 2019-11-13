Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Set for normal offseason
Dominguez (elbow) will have a normal offseason and will be ready for the start of spring training, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Dominguez went down with the UCL injury in his right elbow in early June, but he was able to avoid any type of surgery and is now on track for the 2020 season. The 24-year-old hit mid-to-upper 90s with his fastball and was throwing breaking balls off the mound before shutting things down to prep for the offseason. The hard-throwing righty figures to be in the late-inning mix entering spring training for the Phillies.
