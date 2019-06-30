Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Set to be re-evaluated
Dominguez (elbow) will be re-evaluated Thursday and could resume throwing shortly thereafter, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Dominguez has been out with the UCL injury in his right elbow since early June, but he was able to avoid Tommy John surgery for the time being and still has prospects of pitching again this season. The 24-year-old won't have an official timeline for his return until he actually resumes throwing, but a return in July at this point appears optimistic.
