Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Shaky but scoreless relief outing
Dominguez threw 1.1 scoreless innings in Sunday's win over the Brewers, striking out three while allowing a hit and a pair of walks.
Dominguez entered the game with one out and a three-run lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, allowing a single before getting out of the inning with a strikeout and a popout. He struck out the first two batters in the eighth but seemed to tire at the end of his 35-pitch outing (having thrown 17 pitches the night before) and walked the next two batters before being pulled from the game. The pair of walks tripled his season total, leaving him with a still stellar 3.9 percent walk rate through his first 21.1 career innings. The lack of walks combined with his excellent 35.1 percent strikeout rate makes Dominguez one of the better relievers in baseball at the moment, though the Phillies will have to be wary of overworking him if he's to keep up this level of performance.
