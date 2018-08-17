Dominguez picked up his 14th save of the year in Thursday's nightcap against the Mets, recording the final two outs on a pair of strikeouts while allowing one hit.

Dominguez was called upon with one out in the ninth inning and the tying run on deck in a four-run game. He allowed that tying run come up to bat after giving up a single to Wilmer Flores but struck out Austin Jackson and Jose Bautista to close the game. It was a significant moment for the young reliever, who was able to shut the door after throwing 1.1 innings the day before despite struggling in similar situations for much of the year.

