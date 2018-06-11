Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Strikes out four
Dominguez allowed a run on three hits in two innings in Sunday's win against Milwaukee, striking out four.
The four strikeouts represented Dominguez's season (and therefore career) high. He's settling into a high-leverage multi-inning role, having gotten at least four outs in six of his last seven appearances. For comparison, Josh Hader has lasted at least that long in 16 of his 21 appearances this season. Dominguez doesn't quite have Hader's ridiculous 55.6 percent strikeout rate, but his 34.4 percent figure is more than enough to make him fantasy-relevant in many leagues even if he's not the Phillies' primary closer.
