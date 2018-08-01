Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Strikes out two en route to 11th save
Dominguez worked around a walk with a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless inning of work for his 11th save of the season Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Dominguez's outing wasn't quite as smooth as it might appear. He walked the leadoff man before hitting the next batter to put the tying run on base, but he was able to retire the next three to close out the victory. Dominguez has been quite effective of late, yielding earned runs just once in his last 10 outings to lower his ERA to 1.91 to go along with a terrific 0.80 WHIP. Multiple other Phillies relievers recorded saves in the month of July, but Dominguez leads the team with 11 and has been the most effective of the bunch.
