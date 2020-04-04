Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Stuck in limbo
Dominguez has yet to receive a second opinion on his elbow, necessary to determine whether or not Tommy John surgery is required, as he's stuck in the Dominican Republic, which has closed its borders due to the coronavirus pandemic, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Dominguez went to his home country just before the island nation elected to restrict travel. The righty is stuck resting and rehabbing until he can return to the United States for a second opinion. The delay could wind up costing Dominguez the entirety of the 2021 season in addition to the 2020 campaign if surgery is indeed required, as the procedure typically carries a recovery time of considerably more than just one year.
