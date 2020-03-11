Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Suffers setback
Dominguez has suffered a setback in his recovery from the elbow injury that prematurely ended his 2019 campaign back in June, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The exact nature and severity of the setback is not yet clear, but there's a good chance he's forced to open the season on the injured list. He's been able to throw a pair of scoreless innings this spring but apparently felt something during his most recent appearance Sunday against the Blue Jays. Dominguez was considered likely to require Tommy John surgery at one point last summer, but it's not clear if that scenario is on the table this time around.
