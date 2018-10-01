Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Tallies 16th save
Dominguez fired a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to record the save in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Braves.
Dominguez finishes the season with saves on back-to-back days and allowed only one hit over his last six appearances. The 23-year-old ends the season with a 2.95 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 74:22 K:BB over 58 innings while converting 16 of 20 save opportunities.
