Dominguez (elbow) will throw from 90 feet Wednesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Dominguez has been out with an elbow injury since early June, though he avoided Tommy John surgery. His chances of returning are considered slim, though he does have a bullpen session scheduled for Sept. 20, leaving open the possibility that he could be back for the season's final few games.

