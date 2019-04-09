Dominguez threw a scoreless sixth inning Monday against the Nationals, striking out one batter and not allowing a single baserunner.

Most assumed the primary option for saves in Philadelphia would be either Dominguez or David Robertson, but it's been Hector Neris and Pat Neshek who have picked up the team's first two saves this season. Dominguez's usage in the sixth inning doesn't appear to be a demotion for his early struggles, however, as it was still a high-leverage appearance, with the game tied and the top of the Nationals' order due up. Expect Dominguez to continue to be used in high-leverage spots going forward, only picking up saves when those spots happen to come in the ninth inning. Encouragingly, his fastball velocity averaged 98.2 mph Tuesday, a tick up from where it had been in his first three appearances of the season and in line with where he sat last year.