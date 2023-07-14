Dominguez (oblique) threw a live batting practice session Friday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
It appears to be the first time he's faced hitters since he went down with a left oblique strain in mid-June. Dominguez would appear close to rejoining the Phillies' bullpen, although it's unclear whether he will require a rehab assignment first.
