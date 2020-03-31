Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Tommy John remains on table
It's been recommended that Dominguez undergo Tommy John surgery, though he's yet to decide whether to have the procedure, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
According to Lauber, tests have been unable to confirm that Dominguez has a torn ligament in his right elbow, so he has elected to head back to the Dominican Republic to rest during the hiatus. Once the beginning of the season nears, he'll have the elbow re-examined before making a final decision on the next step in his recovery. If he does elect to go under the knife, he'll miss the entire 2020 campaign and likely a good chunk of the 2021 season while on the mend.
