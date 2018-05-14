Dominguez earned a hold by striking out two in a scoreless eighth inning Sunday against the Mets.

Dominguez is rapidly moving into a higher-leverage role. His first two major-league appearances occurred with 10-run leads. On Thursday, he pitched with a two-run lead in the seventh. On Sunday, he was called upon with a one-run lead in the eighth. He's gotten the job done in each case, striking out five in four scoreless innings, allowing just one baserunner. There appears to be some turmoil in the Phillies bullpen, with Hector Neris not being called upon in a save situation Sunday after having allowed runs in two of his last four appearances. Edubray Ramos got the call this time, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Dominguez given a save opportunity sometime soon.