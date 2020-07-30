Dominquez had successful Tommy John surgery Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
This was expected. Dominquez will now begin a lengthy rehab process that will likely keep him sidelined for 12-plus months.
More News
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Yet to undergo surgery•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Lands on 45-day IL•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Slated for Tommy John surgery•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Stuck in limbo•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Could require Tommy John surgery•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Suffers setback•