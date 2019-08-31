Dominguez experienced renewed soreness in his elbow during his most recent throwing session and will be evaluated by the team physician next week, Bob Brookover of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Dominguez resumed throwing in early August and was said to be making solid progress in his bid to return in September, but this latest setback pretty much takes that off the table. Last year's team leader in saves, Dominguez blew a lead in his second appearance of this season and never went on to record a save. He visited Dr. James Andrews back in June but Tommy John surgery was deemed unnecessary at the time.