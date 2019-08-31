Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Unlikely to return this year
Dominguez experienced renewed soreness in his elbow during his most recent throwing session and will be evaluated by the team physician next week, Bob Brookover of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Dominguez resumed throwing in early August and was said to be making solid progress in his bid to return in September, but this latest setback pretty much takes that off the table. Last year's team leader in saves, Dominguez blew a lead in his second appearance of this season and never went on to record a save. He visited Dr. James Andrews back in June but Tommy John surgery was deemed unnecessary at the time.
More News
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Resumes throwing•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Set to be reevaluated•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Won't require surgery•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: May need Tommy John surgery•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Heading for MRI on elbow•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....