Dominguez's velocity is down through his first two outings of the season, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Dominguez's fastball averaged 98.6 mph in 2018 but has averaged 97.1 mph so far this season. He didn't throw a pitch harder than 97.9 mph in his latest appearance Wednesday, his slowest max speed in any of his 55 career outings. He's bumped up his slider percentage from 27.0 percent to 36.2 percent to compensate. The 24-year-old still throws hard, and velocity is often down for many pitchers early in the season, but the drop remains at least moderately worrisome.