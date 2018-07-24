Dominguez fell to 1-3 on the season after allowing a pair of runs on three walks and hit Monday against the Dodgers, getting just a single out.

Yet again, pitching on back-to-back days proved to be Dominguez's downfall. When pitching on at least one day of rest, the young righty has an 0.61 ERA and an 18.0 K/BB in 29.1 innings. When pitching for the second day in a row, he has a 10.80 ERA and a 1.1 K/BB in five innings. It's no surprise that Dominguez would struggle in these situations, as he only converted to relief this spring. The Phillies need to find another reliever, potentially on the trade market, that manager Gabe Kapler can trust as much as he trusts Dominguez, as the evidence keeps mounting that the rookie simply isn't the same pitcher when not well-rested.