Dominguez (elbow) won't require Tommy John surgery, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Dominguez visited with Dr. James Andrews, who recommended a PRP injection instead of surgery. He'll be re-evaluated in three weeks and could be throwing in four-to-six weeks. Given the timing of his injury, it makes sense for Dominguez to attempt to recover via non-surgical means, as he'd likely be out for all of 2020 if he underwent the procedure today, as he would be if the attempt to treat the injury with an injection is deemed a failure.

